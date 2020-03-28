China controls U.S. med. supplies

-

Alert.

COVID-19 is shouting at us about the future. Should another pandemic happen, America needs control over life-saving medications and supplies. It’s a no-brainer. What is wrong with the following picture? Most U.S. prescription medications are made in China, whose own outbreak has raised concerns about medication supply chains, according to a 2020 article in The Atlantic.

Does China have U.S. over a barrel? Ramin Oskoui, M.D., voted 2015 Physician of the year, gave a recent interview to Sara Carter, an investigative journalist:

“The United States of America should never be in that position,” he said. “I think we need to turn to people we know that worked for Pfizer, worked for Merck, work for Amgen, work for Gilead, worked for Bristol-Myers Squibb the U.S. drug companies and say ‘you know we understand that you have few share obligations to your shareholders but you also have an obligation to your fellow Americans, as American citizens as an American drug companies’ you need to start making it here just because you can make huge profits abroad we shouldn’t be vulnerable to economic and political blackmail and vulnerable to the medical downside of these drugs being manufactured off our shores.” www.saraacarter.com.

Let’s review. The Communist Party of China is in complete control of their country, from government to police to military. Do Americans want China in complete control of life-saving medications and medical supplies? No—correct answer.

Authors, Rosemary Gibson and Janardan Sing, blew the trumpet in 2018 with their probing book,China Rx: Exposing the Risks of America’s Dependence on China for Medicine.“China’s biggest impact on the US drug supply is making essential ingredients for thousands of medicines found in American homes and used in hospital intensive care units and operating rooms.” Will America heed their warning?

The Trump administration says the U.S. is too dependent on China for vital drugs, reports a recent article in the New York Times.Do ya think? It’s taking a pandemic for a U.S. leader to finally sound the alarm.

According to a recent Washington Post article, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a Trump ally, introduced legislation to end American reliance on Chinese drug manufacturing and encourage drug production in the United States.

How did the greatest democratic country on the planet get into such a bind? Follow the money trail. Follow the power path. Follow the greediness of humanity.

Current and future leaders must re-examine the United States pharmaceutical industry, which manufactures the majority of its antibiotics, medicines and other medical products in China.

Should our government provide the American pharmaceutical companies the incentive to not outsource their manufacturing to China? Yes—the correct answer. Does capitalism take a hit when Big Government gets involved in Big Pharmacy? Yes—the correct answer. Can these two giant empires work together to provide prescription medications that are manufactured in United States of America? Yes—needs to be the answer.

What can you do? Contact your elected representatives, write Letters to Editors, use social media to tell other Americans. Medical professionals need to speak up. Consumers need to speak up. Citizens in all 50 states need to speak up. And send a message to Big Pharmacy.

Contact President Donald Trump online, or call the White House switchboard at 202-456-1414 or the comments line at 202-456-1111 during business hours. Visit www.usa.gov/elected-officials and www.whitehouse.gov/contact/.

Locate your U.S. Senators at www.senate.gov and Directory of Representatives at www.house.gov/representatives. Find the names of your state legislators at www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D. is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in Southern Ohio. Contact her at [email protected]

