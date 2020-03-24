The view from Second & Sutton

It’s spring and the blooming bulbs and trees remind us of the beauty of nature in the mist of this difficult season for our country.

The Museum Center closure along with the closing of our schools and business firms have created time for each of us to reflect on the many important aspects of our lives. Seeing nature unfold in all the beauty of spring reminds each of us that dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak will pass and we should all reflect on the beauty of nature around our homes and community.

Due to the COVID-19 National Emergency and changes in operational schedules, our museum closed to visitors starting on Tuesday, March 17 and we will remain closed to guests until the restrictions put into place by the governor are lifted in Kentucky. The business of the museum continues with limited Museum Center office work with several of our staff working on exhibit preparations and research activities from their homes.

It seems strange not to have visitors in the KYGMC Galleries and yet even in silence the energy of the many exhibits, paintings and collections continue to speak of beauty along with the history and times of the past. The museum is alive with energy in spite of the suspension of regular activities. Art continues to drive out the despair of the current emergency situation and give us hope.

I have found myself checking our web page from home and looking at the gallery pictures on line and appreciating the great size of our museum collection. We are four very distinct and significant collections that form the nucleus of the Museum Center: The Historical Collection in the Wormald Gallery, The Research Library with the vast collection of historical maps, the KSB Miniatures Collection, the Old Pogue Experience and bourbon history galleries. Please take some time and review the pictures that are featured on our web page, check out the links to the KSB Miniatures web page and the Old Pogue web page and enjoy the beauty of the treasures we have in Maysville at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center.

We continue to plan for new educational programs, museum seminars and special exhibits in 2020. We are not sure when we can reopen to the general public and members. We are taking all the necessary precautions during the emergency to protect our staff and future guests with our public areas sanitized and following CDC protocol during this suspension of operation. We will be ready to reopen just as soon as the closure has been lifted by our state and local officials.

We were unable to hold our Charter Dinner in March celebrating the 1878 founding of the museum but our staff are making plans to have several great events once we are able to restore regular operations. Since 1878, we have had many major events in our nation’s history from world wars, depressions to times of care free living and with all of the ups and downs we have continued to be the Maysville place to serve as our depository of history and collections of great works of art.

We know the next few months will be difficult and ask for your financial support as we wage this storm of being closed. Please consider mailing a donation to the museum. Our mailing address is 215 Sutton Street, Maysville, Ky.

Our staff and trustees thank you for your continuing support of the museum. Thank you for stepping up in this difficult time to make sure our services will be able to continue and thrive in the future.

Thank you for being a member!