The best of time, the worst of times

March 23, 2020 Ledger Independent Opinion 0
State Rep. John Sims Jr.
-

It may have been more than 160 years ago that Charles Dickens wrote “A Tale of Two Cities,” but the novel’s well-known opening line – “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” – seems especially relevant today, given what we have lived through this month.

We all know the challenges we’ve faced both here in Kentucky and around the world. At the same time, we have also seen countless examples of others reaching out to help, so to speak, even as we do what we can to stay apart.

Our healthcare workers and first responders deserve considerable credit for what they have done to keep us well, while our teachers and school staffs are to be commended for making sure our children are still able to learn and have access to nutritional food while they are at home.

Those running our grocery stores and restaurants have overcome their own challenges to continue serving us, and our small businesses and civic and charitable organizations have found ways to help many of us navigate situations our country hasn’t seen since the days of World War II and the Great Depression. I want to thank everyone who has gone above and beyond for our community.

If you need them, here are some important websites and phone numbers for programs the state oversees to provide help. To access the state’s public-assistance programs, please visit https://benefind.ky.gov or call 1-855-306-8959. For Medicaid, the customer-service line is 855-459-6328, and the website is https://healthbenefitexchange.ky.gov.

For unemployment insurance, the website is https://kcc.ky.gov/, while the main number for claimants is 502-564-2900. Governor Beshear has also announced more regional phone numbers.

Be aware that, due to a sudden spike in unemployment claims, applications are being accepted this week on a staggered basis based on last name. Each day is focused on several letters through Friday, and if you miss your day, you can use Friday as well.

This information and more can be found on a new website the administration has created as a single source listing every state order and action. That website is https://governor.ky.gov/covid19.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_sims.jpg

State Rep. John Sims Jr.