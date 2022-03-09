Where are the programs that teach parents how to use phonemic awareness (understanding sounds in spoken words) and phonics (knowing that letters in print correspond to sounds) to help their children learn early reading readiness before they begin the school journey?

About thirty years ago, I participated in a volunteer program to help adults learn to read. I could not remember the exact sound of each letter in the alphabet. The instructor made an audiotape with each letter sound. Phonics instruction teaches that there are 44 sounds made by the 26 letters of the English language. I could not teach reading if I did not remember the sounds.

New parents are told to begin the reading process shortly after their baby’s birth. And to continue daily reading, but are they instructed on phonics awareness?

There are myriad programs on early literacy: Reach Out and Read, Reading is Fundamental, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, ZERO TO THREE, Reading Rockets, ABCmouse to name a few. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides books free of charge to children from birth to age five based on family income and through funding shared by local community partners. Libraries offer read out-loud story-time activities and a plethora of picture books.

“Research shows kids learn to read when they are able to identify letters or combinations of letters and connect those letters to sounds,” according to The Hechinger Report (2020). Phonemic awareness and an understanding of phonics are the most basic first steps to becoming a reader.

However, there’s more to the story. Parents need to teach phonemic awareness and phonics to children as they read books to them. According to a 2015 website article by literacy expert Timothy Shanahan, “Young children don’t hear the sounds within words. Thus, they hear “dog,” but not the “duh”-“aw”- “guh.” To become readers, they have to learn to hear these sounds (or phonemes). Play language games with your child. For instance, say a word, perhaps her name, and then change it by one phoneme: Jen-Pen, Jen-Hen, Jen-Men. Or, just break a word apart: chair… ch-ch-ch-air.” www.readingrockets.org.

“How to Teach Phonics to Kids at Home” is a 2022 article at www.scholastic.com. “Phonics is knowing that sounds and letters have a relationship. In other words, it is the link between what we say and what we can read and write. Phonics offers beginning readers the tools they need to sound out words. For example, kids learn that the letter D has the sound of /d/ as in doll. Down the road, they’ll learn how to combine letter sounds together to make words like dog.”

However, a new parent cannot teach what he/she does not know. They need information and guidance about the benefits of early phonics instruction.

Early Literacy in Kentucky

The Early Childhood Kentucky Reading Project (KRP) is a year-long professional development initiative for birth to age five educators and early care professionals. The premise of the initiative is to create and implement a Learning Action Plan through instruction based on the participant’s teaching environment. The focus of the instruction is tailored to the participant’s specific needs and includes, but is not limited to, concepts of print, oral language development, early literacy skills, assessment, phonics, phonemic awareness, vocabulary, comprehension, writing, and differentiated instruction.

The Imagination Library Kentucky Project is an enhancement of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library book dissemination endeavor. The Kentucky-specific model includes the traditional premise of providing age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five; books are mailed monthly to each registered child’s residence based on funding community partners.

“Proven programs such as voluntary home visiting maximize early childhood health and development during the critical first three years of life,” according to the KY Governor’s Office of Early Childhood.

The Early Childhood Profile is designed to provide each Kentucky county with data that will assist them in developing local strategies to ensure that every child in their community arrives at kindergarten ready to grow, learn and succeed. The Kentucky Health Access Nurturing Development Services (HANDS) program is a voluntary home visitation program for any new or expectant parents.

Kids Now Early Childhood Resources for Families – “As a child’s first and most important teacher, you play a major role in giving your child the greatest opportunity to succeed. KIDS NOW is committed to providing families with the information and tools they need to help their child be their best.”

An early learning program provides early care and education for children from birth to kindergarten. This includes childcare centers, family-childcare homes, preschool, Early Head Start, and Head Start. Visit letslearnky.org.

“Parents, as a child’s first and best teacher, play the most important role in giving their child the greatest opportunity to succeed.” The Governor’s Office of Early Childhood, in partnership with the Kentucky Department of Education, developed Parent Guides in 2006 from the Kentucky Early Childhood Standards to help parents prepare their children for school and life.

Why is my question about phonics important?

“For the past 30 years, a multitude of literacy projects and programs emerged with high hopes of bringing small children up to snuff on national scales and norms. State-of-the-art reading curriculums and software are being developed at a constant pace. Money and resources are consistently offered to the cause of literacy, yet the state still has a long way to go in becoming nationally competitive according to a plethora of sources. Early literacy training is an integral part of this big picture.” That’s according to a 2019 article at www.kentuckyteacher.org.

I perused the research on early literacy and the programs in Kentucky and teaching phonics to new parents was vaguely discussed. I did not find a specific program that addressed teaching phonics to new parents in order to better prepare children for early literacy. If teaching phonics at home before the school journey is important – then where are the programs?

My article is questioning how Kentucky educators can instruct new parents on an understanding of phonics and how to help them teach phonics to children prior to preschool for early literacy. If a parent is a child’s greatest role model and first teacher, the questions are: Where are these programs for parents? How could these programs be funded? How could these programs use measurable data for outcome studies?

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a child therapist, early reading advocate, picture book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. She lives in Ohio.