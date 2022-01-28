MAYSVILLE — Gregory Wayne Purcell, 37, of Maysville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Purcell was a member of the May’s Lick Lighthouse Church and formerly worked for the Mason County Landfill.

He was born in Georgetown, Ohio, on Aug. 22, 1984, the son of Greg Howard Purcell of Maysville, and the late Tina Leann Shively Courts.

Besides his father, Greg Purcell, he is survived by his wife, Amber Patchman Purcell; his five children, Ethan Patchman, Brayden Purcell, Jayden Dugan, McKenzie Purcell and Brookelynn Purcell; one sister, Miranda Purcell; his step-father, Terry Courts of Butler; his special aunt, Sharon Lawrence (Rick) of Maysville; his goddaughter, Nevaeh Foster; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Gracie Purcell.

Funeral services for Gregory Purcell will be held at the May’s Lick Lighthouse Church at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, with Pastor Danny Howard officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 11 a.m., until the hour of the service.

Pall bearers will be William Lawrence, Brad Purcell, Jonathan Foster, Jacob Foster, Mark Barnett and Joe McCarter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brayden Purcell and Jerry Dugan.

A private burial will be held at the Green Acres Cemetery with immediate family at a later date.

His funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com