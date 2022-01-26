MRS. TIBBE

MAYSVILLE — Connie Teegarden Tibbe, 73, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

She was born on Aug. 10, 1948, to the late Robert Lee and Jane (Henderson) Teegarden.

She is survived by her husband, Dearld Tibbe. She is also survived by two children, Lisa (Bob) Hutchison of Maysville, and Scott (Teara) Doyle of Maysville; three stepchildren, Bill (Connie) Tibbe of Sardinia, Ohio, Dean (Christy) Tibbe of Cincinnati, and Kim (Scott) Ginn of New Richmond, Ohio; one grandchild, Colton Doyle; Colton’s mother, Angie Mitchell; three sisters, Linda McCann, Betty Warren and Penny Bretz; four brothers, Robert Teegarden, Jerry Teegarden, Jackie Teegarden, and Jeff Teegarden; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Teegarden and her sister-in-law, Beverly Teegarden.

Funeral will be 1 p.m., on Saturday at Moore & Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to Maple Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com

