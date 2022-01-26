MRS. HITCH

FLEMINGSBURG — Bettye Price Buckler Hitch, 96, of Ewing, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her home in Ewing.
She was born in Ewing, on May 14, 1925, to the late Hanley and Lillian Grannis Price.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Morgan B. Buckler; her second husband, Harry Hitch; one sister, Rachel Price; and one stepson, Dwight Hitch.
Bettye worked for many years as the postmistress of the Ewing Post Office. She was a member of the Ewing Baptist Church, Ewing Women’s Club and enjoyed dining out, shopping, antiquing and reading her Bible.
Survivors include one daughter, Karen Hood of Maysville; one son, Keith (Carla) Buckler of Maysville; her stepchildren, Gervase (Becky) Hitch of North Carolina and Treva (Frank) Brodhagen of Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Amber (Adam) Mellenkamp and Kyle Buckler; four great-grandchildren, Hadley Mellenkamp, Karlee Mellenkamp, Kourtley Mellenkamp and Natalie Mellenkamp; and several cousins including Sterling Price, Billy Frederick, Sara Jackson, Bonnie Dwyer and John Thomas Buckler. Also, several other cousins, caregivers, neighbors and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Ewing Baptist Church in Ewing with Pastor Tim Collins and Rev. Gervase Hitch officiating.
Burial will follow in the Elizaville Cemetery.
Visitation at the Ewing Baptist Church was from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday.
Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Mellenkamp, Billy Frederick, Sherrill Helphenstine, Phillip Bussell, John Thomas Buckler and Bill Leet.
Honorary pallbearers will be Arlo Hitch, Annie Bennett, Jane Cowan, Sylvia Reynolds, Bonnie Edison, Lou Grannis and Ben Hitch.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Ewing Baptist Church, P.O. Box 197, Ewing, Ky. 41039.
The Price Brothers Funeral Home, 5197 Elizaville Road, Ewing, Kentucky 41039 is caring for all arrangements.
To view the online memorial and sign the guest book, please visit www.pricebrothersfh.com.