FLEMINGSBURG — Timothy Clyde Jessee, 59, of Flemingsburg, passed away early Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at his residence.

Born in Maysville, on June 11, 1962, he was the son of the late Clyde Jessee and the late Marjorie Ralls Jessee.

Tim had worked as a court security officer for the Fleming County Courthouse. He had previously worked for Carmuse Lime for 25 years and as a truck driver and a farmer.

He is survived by his daughter, Breana Lee Stifle and husband, Hunter; his sister, Charlotte McCarty and husband, Phillip; his brother, Steve Jessee and wife, Carol; his niece, Sandy Perraut and husband, Larry; his nephew, Jason Jessee and wife, Danielle; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his sisters, Gladys Jessee and Linda Gayle Jessee.

The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home Tim Willis and Jimmy McRoberts officiating.

Tim will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Chuck Ramey, Shane Ramey, Kyler Smith, Bradley Vice, Jody Gray, and Jase Fidler. Honorary pallbearers include Kelly Doyle and Mark Gray.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Friday, at Boone-Nickell.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com