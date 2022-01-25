MAYSVILLE — Marvin Vincent Jones, “Cool Breeze” departed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at 11:55 p.m.

His services will be at Church of Nazarene, 156 West Maple Leaf Road, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The wake will be from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. with the funeral following.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Lee Jones and Anna Margaret Jones; his sister, Joyce Berry; and his brothers, James (Jimmy) Jones, Melvin (Junnie) Jones, David Allen Jones, and Donnie Jones.

He leaves to see once again his son, Vincent Harris (Rebecca); and his daughter, Reecie Gray. Beloved brother, Gregory Thomas Jones (Stephanie); and beloved sisters, Bonnie Slater, Patsy Wallace, Vicki Shoulders, and Marilyn Durham. He loved and cherished his grandchildren, Jordan, Kimie, Kiah, Tyler, Elijah, Mya, Jaden; and a host of nieces, and nephews.

We can visualize him now sitting on the banks of Jordan catching the big one.

To God be the glory for loaning us his beloved son, Marvin Vincent Jones, “Cool Breeze.”

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

