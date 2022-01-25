DR. HARRIS

LOUISVILLE — Dr. Steven Earl Harris, Jr. DMD, age 67, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident – doing something he loved with people he loved.

Steve was born Dec. 2, 1954, to Steven and Patricia Harris of Tollesboro.

He attended the University of Louisville School of Dentistry where he graduated in 1984. Steve had recently retired from a successful dental career that encompassed 37 years, and he was looking forward to the adventures of retirement.

He was an Eagle Scout of 50 years, a member of Southeast Christian Church, and was involved in numerous international dental mission trips serving others. He loved his country, his family, his friends, and most importantly the Lord.

Steve is survived by his children, Stephanie Vandygriff (Jordan) and Blaine Harris (Rachel); and brother, James “Jim” Harris (Sarah).

The funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 4 p.m., at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday until the time of service.

Please send memorial donations in Steve’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, Southeast Christian Church – Bullitt County, or the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.