MR. PHILLIPS

GERMANTOWN — Jerry Ray Phillips, 81, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

He was born on May 12, 1940, to the late Charles Thomas and Elizabeth (Shields) Phillips.

Jerry loved to hunt and fish and loved his animal companions.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Mae (Thacker) Phillips who passed away May 31, 2006.

He is survived by his two daughters, Cathie Insko and Mary (Mike) Fay, both of Dover; three grandchildren, Brandon Insko, Amanda Fay, and Aggie Reese; five great-grandchildren, Devin, Braydon and Chris Insko, Aiden Napper, and Kenzie Reese; and his trusty sidekick, King.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Sarah Morgan, Geraldine Linville, his twin sister, and Ruby French; and one brother, Charles “Buster” Phillips.

Funeral will be 1 p.m., on Thursday at Palmer Funeral Home in Germantown.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-9 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to the Mason County Animal Shelter or the Bracken County Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be sent to PalmerFh.com