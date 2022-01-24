MRS. BRYANT

CARLISLE — Cynthia Jane Wilson Bryant, 72, wife of almost 53 years to Lonny Mason Bryant, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at her home.

Born October 8, 1949 in Maysville, to the late James H. and Violet Gwendolyn Dieterich Wilson, she was a 1967 graduate of Mason County High School, had been a floral designer with Small’s Greenhouse, the Assistant Vice President of the Deposit Bank of Carlisle, and of the Presbyterian faith.

Also surviving are two sons, Gannon (Kim) Bryant of Lexington and Keene (Melissa) Bryant of Loveland, Ohio; a brother, James Marshall (Adam) Wilson of Tucson, Arizona; and three grandchildren, Keene Aiden Bryant, Elise Katherine Bryant and Addison Jane Bryant.

Cynthia loved her grandchildren, watching them play sports, and spending time with them. And she loved her many dogs and cats, several of them rescue animals. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She enjoyed travel, including trips to London, Paris, Jamaica, Key West and many trips to her beloved New Orleans. She could be found on game nights, cheering on her UK Wildcats, both basketball and football.

But her real love was being at home with her family– children, grandchildren and friends for boat dock weekends with good food, fun and beautiful sunsets on Lake Carnico in Carlisle.

Services will be noon Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Mathers-Gaunce Funeral Home by Rev. Steve Smith.

Burial will follow in the Maysville Cemetery with a committal service at 2 p.m.

Casketbearers will be Aiden Bryant, David Campbell, Ray Campbell, Jamie Davis, Rodney Hatton, Adam Hostetter, Jeff Randolph and Greg Wills.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m., Wednesday until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Paris Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), the Lexington Humane Society, the animal organization of your choice or Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Condolences and video tribute are available at www.mathersgaunce.com.