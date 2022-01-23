MR. SCHMIDT

LOUISVILLE — Stephen Gregory Schmidt Sr. “Steve,” 67, of Louisville died Jan 8, 2022.

Born in Covington, on July 31, 1954, to the late Thomas and Kathleen Schmidt of Maysville.

Steve attended St. Patrick High School in Maysville.

He is survived by a son, Greg Schmidt (Tina) of Mount Sterling; two grandchildren, Conner Schmidt of Maysville, and Katie Schmidt of Flemingsburg; two great-grandchildren, Addy Schmidt and Willow Mitchell.

Steve donated his body to the University of Louisville because of all his health problems in hoping it will help someone else.

There will be a funeral at a later date at St. Patrick Cemetery in Maysville.

