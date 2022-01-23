MRS. TEEGARDEN

MAYSVILLE — Rose Felix Teegarden, 71, of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Cincinnati, on Jan. 21, 1951, to the late Horace Lee and Maxine Schmaltz Felix.

She attended Aberdeen Methodist Church, and was a Kitchen Designer at Hardymon Lumber in Maysville, for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Terry Lee Teegarden, and their children, Michael (Nancy) Teegarden of Florence, and Nicholas Teegarden of Aberdeen.. She is also survived by her three special grandchildren, Leeanna, Connor and Olivia; and her sisters, Collette Sue Felix and Dottie (Harry) Foxworthy, both of Aberdeen.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Lee Felix.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Burial will be in Charter Oaks Cemetery in Aberdeen.

Visitation will be noon-2 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Aberdeen Methodist Church.

