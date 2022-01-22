MRS. MASTERS

FLEMINGSBURG — Betty Jane Masters, 75, of Flemingsburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her residence.

Born in Fleming County on July 14, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Sanford Earl Doyle and the late Blanche Hester Doyle.

Betty worked at the shoe factory in Flemingsburg as well as the deli for Yoder’s and Ken’s as well as the local Christian bookstore on Courthouse Hill. She was a member of the New Life Church of Christ. She was a good Christian woman and loved the Lord with all of her heart.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael “Mike” Masters; her daughter, Mika Masters Sapp; her granddaughter, Emily Brooke Sapp; along with four of her siblings, Raymond Doyle, Beulah Howell, Judy (husband Bobby) Corns, and Marcy (husband Mike) Roberts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three of her siblings, Wendell Doyle, Timmy Doyle, and Wanda Stephens; two sisters-in-law, Ruby Doyle (wife of Raymond) and Tammy Doyle (wife of Timmy); and two brothers-in-law, Joe Howell (husband of Beulah) and Bill Stephens (husband of Wanda).

The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at New Life Church of Christ with Bro. Darren Fizer and Bro. Dan Bentley officiating.

Betty will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Thurman Paige, David Utterback, Eric Carlson, Kevin Watson, Josh Moore, and Danny Hester. Honorary pallbearers include Bobby Corns, Mike Roberts, Ken Bethel, Johnny Catron, and Gene Sibert.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Monday, at the church located at 374 Helena Road, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Betty to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Betty and her family.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com