MR. JORDAN

MAYSVILLE – Jessie Owen Jordan, born on Nov. 30, 1985, passed away on Jan. 15, 2022.

Jessie lived in Maysville, and was the son of Paul Jordan and Sheryl (John) Waldren, of Maysville.

Besides his parents, Jessie is survived by a sister, Ashley Jordan and brother, Rusty Jordan, both of Maysville; Destiny Jordan, who he considered his own daughter; his grandmother, Mary Toller; several aunts and uncles; a niece and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Alice Jordan, and Delbert Toller; uncles, Jimmy and Jeff Jordan; and a daughter, Harmony Jordan.

Jessie loved to have a good time and make people laugh. He had a contagious smile. He battled many years with mental illness and addiction. Sadly, he lost this battle at a very young age.

Services for Jessie Jordan will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Brell and Son Funeral Home, with Pastor Kent Moore officiating.

Burial will follow in Charleston Bottoms Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Family members will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences at http://www.brelllandson.com