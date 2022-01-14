RIPLEY, Ohio — Edwin “Buck” Worstell Cooper, 96 of Ripley, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in his home.

He was born July 9, 1925, in Aberdeen, Ohio, the son of the late Cleon Claybrook and Edith Blanche Cooper (Buchanan).

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Doris Cooper (Forbes); three brothers, Hugh, Quintin “Wig” and Robert; and two sisters, Carroll and Martha.

Buck is survived by his sons, Rodney Cooper (Susan) of Sacramento Calif., Terry Cooper (Theresa) of Cincinnati; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Buck was a lifetime resident of Brown County, Ohio. He was a graduate of Aberdeen High School where he was the leader of their championship “Pirates” basketball team. He proudly served his country from 1945-46 in the United States Army as part of the Army Corps of Engineers. Upon returning home, he began his farming career and became a leading tobacco farmer and dairyman for over 60 years.

Buck was devoted to his community and his family. His warm smile and willingness to take time out to listen or share a story made him truly loved and respected by those who knew him. He was an avid OSU Buckeye fan and never lost his love of basketball, with the upper level of his dairy barn hosting hundreds of neighborhood basketball games! In addition, Buck was a member of the American Legion, served on the Board of the Ripley National Bank, was Vice President of the Aberdeen Museum, and was an active member of the Methodist Church of Aberdeen.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Masks will be required for all in attendance.

Private funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the convenience of the family. The funeral service will be streamed live on Cahall Funeral Home facebook live.

Interment will be in the Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio, with military services by the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post No. 367.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Brown County 4-H youth development program (https://brown.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development ) or other youth-related charities of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com