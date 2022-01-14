MR. CORD

MAYSVILLE – Charles Thomas Cord, 69, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Charlie was born May 17, 1952, in Maysville to the late Theodore and Nancy Skaggs Cord.

He was a former employee of Brown’s Restaurant, the French Quarter, and Ponderosa. Charlie was a loyal fan of the Mason County Royals, the UK Wildcats, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Survivors include his siblings, Elsie Hamilton, Margaret Cord, Theodore “Teddy” (Bernice) Cord, Cletis (Kathy) Cord, Camellia Carol Morgan, Mae (Tim) Kilgore and Tina Louise Cord. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Services for Charlie Cord will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Maysville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

