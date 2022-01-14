MAYSVILLE – Lucy J. Kabler, 80, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center. She was the widow of Frederick A. Kabler, Sr. who died in 1991.

Mrs. Kabler retired from the Mason County School System where she was a bus driver for over 40 years.

She was a Kentucky Colonel, an avid UK fan and bingo player.

Lucy was born in Menifee County, on Jan. 10, 1942, the daughter of the late Arnold Conway and Verla Day Riggs.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Kabler and her son, Jerry Kabler, both of May’s Lick; her grandson, Zachary Padgett of Lexington; her sister, Irene Boone of Maysville; and her brother, Phillip Conway of Lewis County.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Frederick A. Kabler, Jr.; her brother, Irvin Conway; and her sisters, Linda Boling and Delores Kern.

Funeral services for Lucy Kabler will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, with Mark Kennedy officiating.

Burial will follow in the Green Acres Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Patton, Scot Hord, Bill Boling, Robbie Conway, Greg Conway and Phillip Moran.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m., until the hour of the service.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com