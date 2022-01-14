MAYSVILLE – Kenes J. Horn, 69, of Maysville, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Mr. Horn was an associate of Dunhams Sports in Maysville.

He had retired from CSX Railroad and the Mason County Detention Center and previously was employed at the Lee County Adjustment Center and Lowe’s. Kenes was a member of the House of Mercy where he also operated the church’s sound equipment.

Mr. Horn was a veteran of the US Army and served his country during the Vietnam conflict. Kenes was an avid bowler and fisherman.

He was born at Irvine, the son of the late Melvin and Anna Louise Tipton Horn.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Debbie York Horn; his nine children, Scott Horn (Kristin), Adam Lee Horn, Dustin Horn (Chelsea), Austin Horn, Kenny Horn, Kerry Hunt (James), Amy Esmon (Kerry), Chassidy Wallingford and April Horn; 12 grandchildren; and his sister, Michelle Coomer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carlos Horn; and his sister, Margie Shuler.

Funeral services for Kenes Horn will be held at the House of Mercy at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, with Pastor Les Bowling officiating.

Burial will follow in the Maysville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adam Horn, Dustin Horn, Scott Horn, Kenny Horn, Jayden Hunt and David York. Honorary Pallbearers are James Hunt and Kerry Esmon.

Visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the House of Mercy, PO Box 95, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com