MRS. LITZINGER

GERMANTOWN — Juanita Frederick Litzinger, 89, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1932, to the late Nellie Jefferson and James Frederick.
She was a member of Germantown Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Anthony Litzinger.
She is survived by two sons, Donald (Jean) Sargent of Dover and Ricky O’Cull of Northern Kentucky; and two daughters, Susan O’Cull of Maysville and Debra Litzinger of Germantown; six grandchildren, Cindy Ring, Jason Lang, Heather Drake, Kara Hesler, Hannah Youngman, and Dalton O’Cull; eight great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Rodney Frederick; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Litzinger; and two brothers, Jake Frederick and Richard Frederick.
Funeral will be 1 p.m., on Saturday at Palmer Funeral Home in Germantown.
Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Hope.
Condolences may be sent to PalmerFh.com