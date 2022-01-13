MAYSVILLE — Danny Louis “Señor” Hildebrand, 45, of May’s Lick, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 17, 1976, he was the eldest son of Danny Leonard Hildebrand and Susan Meyer Hildebrand of Cincinnati.

Dan was a Spanish teacher for Robertson County Schools and Augusta Independent. For him, teaching was more than a profession – it was his gift and his passion. He was a former youth minister at Mount Carmel Christian Church and had served as an elder at New Life Church of Christ. He was baptized at Bridgetown Church of Christ on Sept. 21, 1986. He went on many mission trips with Faith and Works Missions. He took great pride in his job as a lifeguard, both a physical and spiritual one. He will be remembered for his quick wit, playful sarcasm, and original puns. He was a role model for the foster children who spent time in his family’s home.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jennifer Linville Hildebrand; his three children, Kevin (wife Chelsea) Ramey of Carlisle, Joel Hildebrand and Will Hildebrand (both at home); his three grandchildren, Ayden Whalen, Landon Ramey, Catrina Ramey. In addition to his father Danny and his mother Susan, he is also survived by his two siblings, Sarah Johnson of Cincinnati, and Adam Hildebrand of New York, N.Y.; his brother-in-law, Mark (wife Betty) Linville of Jefferson; his niece, Carley Johnson; his nephew, Bryan Burton; his niece, Ashley (husband Chris) Hignite; his great-nieces and nephews, Laney, Lillie, Grayson, Max; and his father-in-law, Ben Linville.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Frances Linville; and his sister-in-law, Anna Linville Burton.

A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Mount Carmel Christian Church with Bro. Darren Fizer, Bro. Danny Bentley, and Bro. Willie Martin officiating. At Dan’s request, there will be no visitation.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Dan and his family.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Dan to the Sugarloaf Christian Camp, Mountain Mission School, and/or IDES.

