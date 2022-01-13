MS. SMITH

MAYSVILLE — Alyssa Jeanine Smith, 25, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

She was born in Mount Sterling, on June 22, 1996, the daughter of Michael Smith (Sharon) of May’s Lick, and the late Eva Harris Smith. Besides her father and step-mother, she is survived by her fiancé, Brandon Keith Meadows of Maysville; her son, Lincoln Keith Meadows; and her half-sister, Michele Varney (Ronn) of Pikevilley.

Funeral services for Alyssa Smith will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 11 a.m., until the hour of the services.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

