MAYSVILLE — William Frank Lowe, 80, of Maysville passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at his home.
Frank was born in Mason County on Nov. 2, 1941, son of the late Harry “Pete” Lowe and Wava Hemminger Gibbons.
He was a retired Engineer at Wald Manufacturing and a member of Seddon United Methodist Church. Frank was a member of the Moose and Eagles Lodges.
Survivors include his wife, Millie Wilson Lowe; a daughter, Kim Garrison; two step-daughters, Holly Mullikin and Vanessa Gardner; 10 grandchildren, Allison Hackworth, Justin Garrison, Travis Lowe, Jessica Garrison, Amayah Gardner, Peyton Arthur, Noah Gardner and Kennedy, Kamie and Keegan Mullikin; four great-grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, William Troy Lowe; a brother, Donnie Lowe; and his step-father, David Gibbons.
Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced later.
Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.
Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net