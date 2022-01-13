MRS. MOORE

FLEMINGSBURG — Ella Jo Cassity Moore, 80, of Muses Mills, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was the widow of L.C. Moore.

Born in West Liberty, on Sept. 16, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Howell Cassity and the late Stella Buckner Cassity.

Ella was a member of Middle Fork Church and loved everyone.

She is survived by her three sons, Ronnie (Dava) Moore, Freddie (Stephanie) Moore and Johnny (Dianna) Moore; her three daughters, Glena (Rodney Hawn) Moore, Chyanne Clark (Jimmy Neidig) and Rhonda (Ted) Miller; her 14 grandchildren, Wesley (Amber) Moore, Devin (Becki Montgomery) Moore, Carla Moore, Alex Stamper, Cody Moore, Emily (Michael Skaggs) Moore, Katie Moore, Kayla (William) Lullen, Ronald Gene “Bub” Townsend, Jr., Monica Townsend, Doug (Terina Martin) Ferguson, Ashleigh Ferguson, Autumn (Chance Fletcher) Ferguson, Jordan Miller; several great-grandchildren; several brothers-in-law; several sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and her special fur babies, Peanut, Cricket, and Valentine.

In addition to her husband L. C. and her parents, Ella was preceded in death by her eight siblings, Mozella, Juanita, Ivan, Earl, Carl, Glen, Walton, Estella.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Oscar Riley officiating.

Ella will be laid to rest in Moore Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Wesley Moore, Devin Moore, Doug Ferguson, Christopher Moore, Robert “Bub” Townsend, Cody Moore, Michael Skaggs, and Ernie Burton.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Boone-Nickell.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com