MS. CRACRAFT

MOUNT OLIVET — Sarah Jane Cracraft, age 50, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Mercy Health in Fairfield, Ohio.

She was born in Maysville, on May 17, 1971, to Ruby Allen Cracraft and the late Carolyn Devon Cracraft.

Besides her mother she was preceded in death by her brother, James Allen Cracraft; one nephew, Samuel Watts; and one brother-in-law, Thomas Murray.

She was a graduate of Deming High School and Maysville Community College.

Besides her father she is survived by two sisters, Kay (Mike) Watts and Beth (Robert) Murray Pendergraft; three nieces, Lauren O’Neil, Julie Chapman and Kelsey Watts; one nephew, Logan Watts; four great-nieces; one great-nephew; and two special friends, Deanna White and Cathy Jacobs.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m., at Robertson County Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at noon. Masks are to be worn at the request of the family.

Burial will be in Shannon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Va. 22116-7023.

