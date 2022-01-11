MR. REETZ

MAYSVILLE — John Reetz, 83, of Maysville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

Mr. Reetz retired from Parker Tobacco Company.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Maysville. He enjoyed traveling around the Maysville area.

John was born in Maysville, on Sept. 13, 1938, the son of the late Gus Reetz and Minnie McGoveney Reetz.

He is survived by two brothers, Buddy Reetz of Maysville, and Charles Reetz of Bainbridge, Ohio; two sisters, Mary Cord of Maysville, and Louise Reetz of Newport.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Madge Rolph Reetz; brother, Harold Reetz; sister, Norma Reetz.

Funeral services for John Reetz will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, with President Steve Waldmann officiating.

Burial will be in the Maysville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Austin Reetz, Jeff Orme, Daniel Dixon, Jeff Dixon, Mark Kennedy, and Dwight Ruark.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m., until the hour of the service.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

