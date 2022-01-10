MRS. HAMILTON

May 18, 2020
FLEMINGSBURG — Lena Marie James Schwartz, 90, of Flemingsburg, passed away Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, at her residence. She was the widow of George A. Schwartz, Jr.
Born in Wallingford on March 20, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Willard Cort James and Lettie Cooper James.
Lena graduated from Fleming County High School in 1947. She was a homemaker who cherished her family and friends. She was well known for her sewing and quilting activities, as well as her love for gardening, canning, and cooking talents. She was affectionately known as “Granny” by most. She enjoyed attending Licking Valley Senior Citizens Nutrition Center and was a life-long member of St. Charles Catholic Church.
Lena is survived by her seven children, Jim (Ines) Schwartz of Texas, David (Gudren) Schwartz of Lawrenceburg, Karen (Gardner) Jones of Florida, Mary Jane (Bob) Scaggs, Kathy (Tim) Earlywine, Bonnie (Tommy) Porter and John (Rhonda) Schwartz, all of Flemingsburg. She was the proud grandmother of Jeff Schwartz, Angela Hebler, Adam Earlywine, Lauren Reno, Jill Bradley, Justin Porter, Grant Schwartz, Ryan Schwartz, Austin Jones, and Alayna Jones. Her great-grandchildren include Kaden, Reece, and Kinsley Earlywine, Bryce and Blake Bradley, Gavin Works Schwartz, Brennan, Wyatt, and Sawyer Hebler, Lena Claire and Lane Reno. Lena is also survived by a sister-in-law, Maude Louise James; a close cousin, Gloria Ridnour; and a special family friend, Ida Hinton. She is also survived by several other cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, George (who passed on June 19, 2006) and her parents, Lena was preceded in death by three brothers, J.W., Eston and Willard Jr.; and two sisters, Frieda Willeroy and Evelyn Seithers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be privately celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church with Rev. Eric Boelscher.
Lena will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.
Her grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Friday from 8 to 10 a.m., at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.
In place of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Charles Catholic Church, 211 Mount Carmel Avenue, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041; Licking Valley Senior Citizens Nutrition Center, in care of Licking Valley CAP, 203 High Street, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041; Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056; and/or Fleming County Cemetery, in care of Peoples Bank, Attn: Randy Fritz, 106 S. Main Cross, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com
.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}
MRS. SCHWARTZ
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Schwartz-Lena.jpgMRS. SCHWARTZ