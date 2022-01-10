MRS. HAMILTON

January 10, 2022
BROOKSVILLE — Margie Workman Hamilton, 79, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.

She was born in Bracken County, on Aug. 16, 1942, to the late Stanley and Lillian Meyer Workman.

She was a member of Powersville Christian Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Elmer Hamilton, whom she married Dec. 14, 1962, and their son Brian (Teresa) Hamilton of Brooksville. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Amber (Anthony) Johnson, of Morning View, and her great-grandson, Sawyer Blake Johnson.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Tom Workman, Bob Workman and Vic Workman.

No services will be held at this time.

Memorials are suggested to Bracken Cancer Support.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

