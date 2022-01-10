GERMANTOWN — Joyce Linville Tuel, 76, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

She was born on July 23, 1945, to the late Odes and Gladys (White) Linville.

She was a member of Chatham Christian Church.

She is survived by four children, Chris (Missy) Tuel of Greenup, Carla Tucker of Germantown, Shane Tuel of Brooksville, and Jason Tuel of Maysville; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sandy Mullikin of Brooksville; a special friend, Jabaralla Hendricks; and a good neighbor, Jake Fredrick.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Collins Crawford and Margaret Watkins; and five brothers, Sambo Linville, Quinton Earl Linville, Jimmy Dale Linville, Odes Linville, Jr., and Bill Linville.

Funeral will be 1 p.m., on Wednesday at Palmer Funeral Home in Germantown.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Maple Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to Palmerfh.com