MAYSVILLE — Marjorie Avanelle Riddle Eppensteiner, 83, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Lewis County, to the late William and Freida Tully Riddle.

Mrs. Eppensteiner was a devoted member of the Plumville Church of Christ.

She is survived by her sisters, Thelma Stone, Joyce Moore, Garneda McCall, and Evelyn Riddle; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her first husband, Ernie Pugh and second husband, Charles Eppensteiner; and her siblings, Roy Riddle, Willard Riddle, Delmas Riddle, Gene Riddle, Vernon Riddle, Bonnie Riddle, Donnie Riddle, Connie Riddle and Maxine Liles.

Services for Marjorie Eppensteiner will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Brell & Son Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest in May’s Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

