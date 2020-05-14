MS. PENCE

May 14, 2020 Ledger Independent Obituaries 0

MANCHESTER, Ohio — Mary Ann Pence, 67, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, to go be with our Lord.

Mary Was born on May 30, 1952, in Maysville to the late Mrs. Peggy Ann Wallace Browning.

Mary was a loving person who always had a smile on her face, a diet Pepsi in hand and a joke to give away. She was a devoted wife to her late husband of more than 35 years Kenneth “Sonny” Pence.

Mary is survived by her son, Victor Allen Pence of Batavia, Ohio, whom she loved dearly; her sister, Linda (Tucker) Wallingford of Aberdeen, Ohio; her two brothers, Phillip (Josie) Browning of Maysville and Jimmy (Joyce) Browning of Fort Myers, Fla.

Graveside Services for Mary Pence will be private at Charleston Bottoms Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is Serving the family.