MR. WORKMAN

May 13, 2020 Ledger Independent Obituaries 0

MOUNT OLIVET — John Franklin Workman, age 41, of Mount Olivet, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Fleming County on Feb. 10, 1979, to John M. Workman and Edna C. Workman.

John was loved by many; he never met a stranger. He lived life to the fullest and was a proud father to his children. He had a passion for music. John played guitar and sang karaoke often. He was always making people laugh with his many jokes. John will be missed dearly by many.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Virginia Workman Moore; and maternal grandparents, Benjamin and Martha Campbell.

John is survived by his parents, John M. and Edna C. Workman; his son, Landon Workman; two daughters, Sierra Workman and Trinity Workman; a grandson, Raiden Michael Fuller; his sister, Lisa (Chris) Highlander; his brother, Jason (Michelle) Workman; his uncle, Jamie (Kimberly) Moore; his aunt, Linda (Jessie) Kiskaden; his uncle, Billy Moore; nieces, Cheyenne (Leighton) Lee, Carolyn Highlander and Jenny Workman; nephews, Jaye Workman and Joseph Workman; special friend, Ashley Frederick; several cousins and many special friends.

A private service will be held for immediate family only at Robertson County Funeral Home by Ron Spencer.

Burial will be held at Shannon Cemetery.

