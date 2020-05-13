MR. SCHILTZ

May 13, 2020 Ledger Independent Obituaries 0

MAYSVILLE — Gerald Dane Schiltz Jr., 50, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020, at his residence.

Gerald was born April 3, 1970 in Maysville to the late Gerald Dane Schiltz and the late Linda Darnell Fite. Gerald was a self-employed roofer and contractor.

Survivors include his wife, Carmilla Reeves Schiltz; sons, Gerald Dane Schiltz III and Nicholas Dane Schiltz; stepsons, Chad Major and Nathan Major; a stepdaughter, Raven Major; grandchildren, Gerald Dane Schiltz IV, Payden Schiltz, Brooklyn Major, Ada Burton and Ka’Sean Brooks; two sisters, Karen (David) Powell and Belinda (Julio) Grande; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Gerald Dane Schiltz will be private.

He will be laid to rest at the Maysville-Mason County Cemetery.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be left at www.brellandson.com.

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

MR. SCHILTZ
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Schiltz-Gerald-Jr-photo.pngMR. SCHILTZ