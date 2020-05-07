FLEMINGSBURG — Larry Davis Burke, 69, of Flemingsburg, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Born in Maysville, on July 15, 1950, he was a son of the late Meredith D. Burke and the late Clarine Del Leet Burke Hall.

Larry was an ordained deacon at the Elizaville Christian Church and a Kentucky Colonel. He served as Assistant Principal at Fleming County High School for 25 years and was in the education field for 34 years. He attended and received his degrees from Morehead State University. After retiring from the school system, he also worked for 6 ½ years for the local NAPA. Larry’s hobbies included camping, hunting, and motorcycling.

Larry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pam Flaugher Burke; his two daughters, Shelley (Seth) Sadler of Carlisle, and Shayla (Nehemiah) Dunn of Morehead; his two grandsons, Gabriel and Brantley Sadler; and his brother, Jeff (June) Burke of Berea.

In addition to his parents, Meredith and Clarine, Larry was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sherra Dawn; his sister, Kimberly Ann Hurst; his maternal grandparents, Oney and Elizabeth Leet; and his paternal grandparents, Otha and Ada Burke.

Private services are being cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Larry will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Seth Sadler, Nehemiah Dunn, Jackie Boling, John Slone, Tom McDonald, and Michael Boyd. Honorary pallbearers include Randy Barker, Matt Plymesser, Chuck Brown, Frankie Vice, Harold Dean Sorrell, Pete Gray, Tony Rucker, Allen Sanders, and Angie Graham.

In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made toward scholarship funds within Elizaville Christian Church, in care of Chuck Brown, 1872 Mockingbird Hill, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041; Nicholas County Fire Department, 250 South Walnut, Carlisle, Ky. 40311; and/or Morehead Fire Department, 135 Flemingsburg Road, Morehead, Ky. 40351.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}