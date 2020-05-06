MS. FRENCH - MS. FRENCH - -

MAYSVILLE — Miranda Jane Carpenter French, 29, of Maysville, was found deceased Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Miranda was born in Maysville on Oct. 31, 1990, the daughter of Sharon Bush Fields (Ricky) of Maysville and the late Samuel L. Carpenter Jr.

She was formerly employed with McDonalds in Maysville and later in Ripley, Ohio. Miranda was a member of the Maysville Community Lighthouse Church.

Besides her mother, she is survived by her four children, Brenna Jane Rene Mitchell, Emma Rose Mitchell, William Sauer and Jackson Dietrich; her paternal grandfather, Sam Carpenter of Aurora, Ind.; her maternal grandmother, Esther Bush of Maysville; her sisters, Samantha Silvers of Cincinnati, Kristen Fields and Sara Fields both of Maysville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Wendell Bush and her paternal great-grandparents, Clark and Carrie Ackley.

Following the executive orders of Governor Beshear during the COVID-19 (Novel Corona) crisis, services will be held privately.

Memorials may be made to the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 111 Darby Shire CT., Frankfort, KY 40601 or kcadv.org.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.