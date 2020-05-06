MRS. BOULDEN - MRS. BOULDEN -

MAY’S LICK — Emma Lee Ewing Boulden, 93, longtime resident of May’s Lick, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 with her family by her side.

Mrs. Boulden was born in Fleming County on Jan. 16, 1927, daughter of the late Charles M. and Viola Perry Ewing.

She was a farmer’s wife and homemaker and a member of Second Baptist Church in May’s Lick.

Survivors include a son William E. (Bonnie) Boulden of May’s Lick; two daughters, Linda (Timothy) Habern of Cynthiana, and Anna (Damon) Turner of Maysville; four grandchildren, William E. (Susan) Boulden Jr., Marcus (Kriston) Boulden, Shianna Boulden and Timothy T. Habern; three great-grandchildren, Mahkya Boulden, Rashadd Boulden and Zavier Habern; Willa Kidd, granddaughter thru love; three sisters, Ella Cross, Anna Tinsley and Gertrude Bolden, all of Cincinnati.

She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Eugene Boulden; a sister, Myrtle Bolden; two brothers, Charles Ewing, Jr. and George Ewing.

Private services are entrusted to Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick.

Burial will be in the May’s Lick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Second Baptist Church, P.O.Box 171, May’s Lick, Ky. 41055.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.palmerfuneralhome.net