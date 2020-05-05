MR. CONLEY

FLEMINGSBURG — Wendell Louis “Lou” Conley, 75, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville.
Born in Fleming County on Jan. 21, 1945, he was the son of the late Ben Conley and Minnie Moore Conley.
Lou proudly served his country in the United States Army for a period of 30 years, serving during Vietnam. He was a member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (V.F.W) Post 1834, and a member of the Masonic Lodge 112. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. He loved family get-togethers with big meals and playing with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda L. Truesdell Conley; his stepchildren, Rodney L. Applegate, Kelly J. Applegate and Sharon Fetters; his son, Chris Gregory; his grandchildren, Cody Fetters, Austin Applegate, Hannah Applegate, Bailey Crouch, Ashley Applegate and Chelsea Applegate and Brittany Gregory; his great-grandchildren, Tre Fetters, Aaliyah Fetters and Aubrey L. Applegate. He is also survived by his siblings, Vickie King, Opal Kathy Conley, Ruth Ann Cassidy and John Conley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Hardymon, Jack Conley, Norma Jean Marshall, Bennie Conley, Ina McGlone and Gerald Conley.
Private services are being cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.