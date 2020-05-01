MS. SPARKS

May 1, 2020
MAYSVILLE — Julia Frances Sparks, age 85, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Hospice of Cincinnati, in Blue Ash, Ohio.

Julia was born March 3, 1935, in Dover to the late Lawrence Raymond and Mary Pauline Hawk Laycock.

She retired from Browning’s Manufacturing as their corporate travel agent.

She is survived by her two sons, William Raymond Sparks II and Troy Raymond Sparks; and her daughter, Paula Parker; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her only sister, Rebecca Rae Hart.

Private graveside services for Julia were 11 a.m. on Friday May 1, 2020, at Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.

