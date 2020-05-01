MS. SPARKS

AUGUSTA — Christopher (Chris) Bruist Moneyhon left this world on April 22, 2020 (Earth Day) at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, after an extended illness.

Chris was born on May 29, 1972, at Hayswood Hospital in Maysville, to Carl Bruist and Louise Hirschfeld Moneyhon of Augusta.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his daughter, Kylie De Shae Moneyhon of Lexington; his older brother, Michael Carl Moneyhon of Georgetown, Kentucky; his nephew, Dylan James Moneyhon of Maysville; and the mother of his daughter, Chasity Clos.

He was a 1990 Graduate of Bracken County High School where he always had a passion for his agriculture classes and for the Future Farmers of America Chapter, as well as the 4-H Club.

Chris was employed at the Cincinnati Bulk Terminal for 26 years as a crane and loader operator. He was currently in partnership with his parents in the Moneyhon Hilltop farming operation, being the eighth generation on the farm. He was also a Notary public. Chris enjoyed watching University of Kentucky Wildcat football and basketball games, along with the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals and Miami Dolphins games, NASCAR, and being a No. 1 fan of the musical rock group, Metallica. He was a member of the Bracken County Cattlemen’s Association.

Private services will be held with the immediate family at their convenience.

Chris’ final resting place will be in the Highlands Cemetery in Augusta.

Memorials, if desired may be made to the Bracken County 4-H Club in care of the Bracken County Cooperative Extension Service, 1120 Brooksville-Germantown Road, Brooksville, Ky. 41004; the Bracken County FFA Chapter, in care of Sarah Rice, 7 Ashwood Rd., Butler, Ky. 41006; or to the Gideons International in care of the Maysville Gideon Club, P.O. Box 501, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

His family would appreciate consideration of the organ donation program.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com