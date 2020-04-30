MS. LYONS - MS. LYONS -

FLEMINGSBURG — Tara Joyce Lyons, 32, of Burlington, formerly of Flemingsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Born in Maysville on Aug. 31, 1987, she was a daughter of the late Karin McIntyre Lyons, Steve Shields, and Tommy Lyons.

Tara is survived by her sister, Tonja Gulley Faris and husband, Phillip; her brother, Bobby Lyons; her nieces, Halee and Abby; her great-nephew, Kaden; her maternal grandmother, Elizabeth “Dolly” McIntyre; her stepmother, Brenda Hilterbrand; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Rachel Gulley and KeyAna Hunt; her maternal grandfather, Doug McIntyre; and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Joyce Lyons.

Services for Tara are being privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

In place of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help offset expenses.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.