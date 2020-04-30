-

MAYSVILLE — Sharon M. Horner, 67, of Maysville, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Horner was retired from Dale Horner Law Office and she was an avid animal lover.

She was born in Maysville on March 16, 1953, the daughter of the late Earl Anthony Morgan and Mary Jones Morgan.

Survivors include her husband, Dale L. Horner Jr; her children, Jason Layne Merrill of Nicholasville and Morgan Merrill of Oregon, Wis.; her grandchildren, Jaydon Merrill and Ashton Merrill.

Following the executive orders of Gov. Beshear during the COVID-19 (Novel Corona) crisis, services will be held privately.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

