MS. GOODING

FLEMINGSBURG — Margaret Beryl Gooding, 73, of Sparta, Tenn., passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Mason County on March 10, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Ollie Clifford and Geneva Bumgardner Gooding.

Margaret was an animal advocate who enjoyed taking care of cats.

Margaret is survived by her siblings, Irene Gail Gooding of Lexington and Joyce Ann Gooding of Flemingsburg; special friend and caregiver, Helen Lewis; along with several cousins.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Ray Gooding.

Services for Margaret are being privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park.

In place of flowers memorials are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.