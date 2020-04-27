MRS. PFEFFER - MRS. PFEFFER -

MAY’S LICK — Royce A. Pfeffer, 87, of May’s Lick, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Tollesboro, on July 10, 1938, daughter of the late Roy and Marietta Owens Quinn.

She was a member of the St. Michaels Church in Ripley and a retired 38-year employee of US Shoe. She had a strong spirit and infectious laugh that will be missed by those who knew her.

Survivors include her longtime companion, Alvin Davis; a daughter, Belinda Maxie of Crothersville, Ind; two grandchildren, Kayleigh Grippa and John Michael Grippa; two sisters, Carolyn Jones and Barb Thomas; a brother, Roy “Sonny” Quinn. Also, Lora Davis, Jim (Missy) Davis, Anne & Ava Wamsley, Shelby and Madeline Davis and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Michael Pfeffer; three sisters, Katherine Ashley, Jeanette Applegate and Ruby Morgan.

Services will be private.

Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to May’s Lick Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 97, May’s Lick, Ky. 41055.

Friends may offer online condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net