MRS. KISSICK - MRS. KISSICK -

FLEMINGSBURG — Norma Lee Kissick, 87, of Mount Sterling, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence.

She was the widow of Arlie Kissick.

Born in Fleming County on Oct. 9, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Lorenzo and Eunice Gilkerson Miller.

Norma was a homemaker who loved cake decorating, cooking in general, gardening, and flowers. She was a member of Dover Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Decker and husband, Mike of Mount Sterling; her son, Jeffrey Kissick of Crittenden; her grandchildren, Becky (David) Kissick-Hake, Megan (Will) Bollinger, David Decker and Lee Anne (Chris) Rogers; her great-grandchildren, Maddie, Ben, Harper, Grayson and Kendyn; her sister, Barbara Lurtey; a very special relative, Liz Pendleton; and her beloved dog, Sadie.

In addition to her husband of 55 years, Arlie and her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Prater.

Services for Norma are being privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

In place of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Claire Hospice (222 Medical Circle, Morehead, KY 40351).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.