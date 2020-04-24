MR. BECKETT - MR. BECKETT -

MAYSVILLE — James Everett Beckett, 95, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Beckett was owner and operator of Beckett’s Rug Cleaning Shop. His business van was a familiar sight around town for more than 60 years. He had only just retired in 2017. Mr. Beckett was an honorably discharged veteran of World War II. Drafted at 17, he served 30 months in the US Army and fought at the Battle of Normandy. Mr. Beckett was a longtime member of the Scott United Methodist Church.

Mr. Beckett was born in Maysville on May 5, 1925, the son of the late Porter Beckett and Martha Davenport Beckett.

He was married to Lucille Davis Beckett who passed away in 2004.

Mr. Beckett is survived by a daughter, Nancy Franklin; grandsons, Alan Franklin and Terry Franklin; granddaughter, Anita Franklin; and a host of great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his nieces, Garica Beckett and Jacqueline Beckley; and his nephews, James Mitchell and Reginald Hord.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lillian Greene and Ambrosia Beckett Beckley; a grandson, Jeffrey Franklin; and a nephew, Robert Beckley.

Following the executive orders of Governor Beshear during the COVID-19 (Novel Corona) crisis, memorial services will be scheduled after quarantines have been lifted.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

