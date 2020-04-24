MR. STANFIELD

FLEMINGSBURG — Robert C. Stanfield Jr., 73, of Hudson, Fla., passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Marliere Hospice House in New Port Richey, Fla.

Born in Wallingford on March 17, 1947, he was the son of the late Robert C. Stanfield Sr. and Lorraine Fearin Stanfield.

Robert retired from GTE as a supervisor after many years of service, and was a golfer extraordinaire in his eyes after his retirement.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Hall Stanfield of Hudson, Fla.; his daughters, which he adored, Pam Wagner and husband, Bill of Gray, Tenn. and April Hill and husband, Rick of Hudson, Fla.; his grandson, Justin Davidson; his siblings, Terry Stanfield, Ruby Zehe, Vickie Watkins and Wanda Stanfield; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Bobbie Renee Stanfield; his grandson, Anthony Harrington; his siblings, Kenneth Handy, James Handy, Nobel Handy, Hobert Handy, Bill Handy, Shirley Stanfield, Judy Florence, Margaret Williams, Frankie Stanfield and Jerry Stanfield.

Private services are being cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Robert will be privately laid to rest in Wallingford Cemetery with his family.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.

