MRS. JONES

FOSTER — Wilma Jean Jones, 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 22, 2020, at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood.

Upon her death, Wilma was reunited with her late husband of nearly 50 years, Elmer Lee Jones; her stillborn son, Anthony Wayne Jones; her parents, the late Frank and Icie Fryman High; and 10 siblings, Garnet High, Woodrow High, Mary (Sis) High England, Henry High, Gladys High Howard, Catherine High Mains, Naomi High Ruf, Arthur High, Corlis High and Charles High.

“Wimpy”, as she was affectionally known, was born Wilma Jean High to the late Frank and Icie Fryman High in Augusta on Jan. 3, 1935. Wilma graduated from Augusta High School in 1953 and married the love of her life, Elmer Lee Jones, on Nov. 21, 1953. Wed in Augusta, Elmer Lee and Wilma started their new lives together in the service of our nation at Fort Bragg, N.C. before settling in Foster.

To the community, Wilma was known for her cross-stitch, crocheted baby blankets, country cooking, and, above all, her whit. Wilma retired as a bank teller from US Bank in Augusta in 1998 and was later appointed to complete her late husband’s term as a Bracken County magistrate in 2003.

Elmer Lee and Wilma raised a close-knit family anchored by Sunday dinners, hard work on the farm, and a strong faith in the Lord. Even as her memory faded, the love and pride she had in her family never diminished. Wilma was a lifelong member of Fairview Christian Church in Foster and an avid fan of the Gaither gospel group.

Wilma is survived by her two sons, Greg (Kim) Jones of Foster and Jeff (Amy) Jones of Foster; five grandchildren, Josh (Andrea) Jones of Foster, Matthew (Segille) Jones of Augusta, Andrew (Samantha) Jones of Alexandria, Kelly (Austin) Miller of Louisville and Kara Jones of Lexington; and five great-grandchildren, Avery, Skylar, Ryen, Matti and Adeline.

A private service will be held for the family at Moore and Parking Funeral Home in Brooksville with interment following at the Johnsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Christian Church, 2506 Walcott-Johnsville Rd, Foster, KY 41043 or Johnsville Cemetery 509 Western Hills Road Foster, KY 41043.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.