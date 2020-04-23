MR. JONES

BROOKSVILLE — Henry Corlis Jones, 78, passed in to Glory on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

He was born on April 16, 1942, to the late Raymond and Irene (Wilson) Jones.

He was a member of Powersville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He retired from Emerson Power Transmission, formerly known as Browning’s.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jones, whom he married Dec. 29, 1971.

He is survived by two daughters, Amanda Jones and Elizabeth Jones, both from Brooksville. He is also survived by a brother, Howard “Kenny” Jones; a Godson, Tommy Buckner; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Stella Workman; and a brother, Harry Jones.

Due to COVID-19 private services will be held for the family at Moore and Parker Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.

