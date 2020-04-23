MR. SPENCER - MR. SPENCER -

FLEMINGSBURG — William Gerald Spencer, 83, of Mount Sterling, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home with family by his side.

Born in Flemingsburg on Nov. 27, 1936, he was the son of the late William Dye Spencer and Wilma Denton Todd Spencer.

Gerald proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, stationed in the Azores, as an electrical engineer. He was a customer engineer for IBM, served on the FHA board, was a regional manager for Holiday Corporation, independent insurance agent and co-owner of Town and Country Antiques in Washington.

For many years in Flemingsburg he was a co-owner of the Flemingsburg Stockyards as well as a thoroughbred horse farm owner and breeder, racing under the farm name Spenwood Farms. He was a lifetime member of the Flemingsburg Christian Church where he served as deacon, property chair and youth group leader. He was an avid golf and a former board member of the Fleming County Golf Association.

Survivors include his wife of almost 64 years, Carol Sparks Spencer; his children, Dayna Seelig and husband Mike of Mount Sterling; William Matthew Spencer of Mount Sterling; Gerald’s grandchildren, Rian Brown, Justin Brown,Ty Spencer and Lindsey Holbrook; his great-grandchildren, Camryn Holbrook, Hadlee Brown and Quinn Brown; his aunt, Earline Spencer; along with several nephews and extended family and friends.

Services will be private and cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Elizaville Cemetery.

In place of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Flemingsburg Christian Church (201 East Water Street, Flemingsburg, Ky 41041) and/or the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.