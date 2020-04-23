MR. FLAUGHER

REDDING, Conn. — Suzanne Allen Frantz, age 92, died peacefully on April 11, 2020, at her home in Meadow Ridge in Redding, where she moved to be nearer her children after residing for 50 years in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Sue, as she was known to her many friends, was born in Louisville on Jan. 24, 1928. Her parents were James Smoot Allen and Ruth Rodgers Allen of Washington.

Her brother, General James R. Allen, who preceded her in death, was Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy and Chief of Staff, Supreme Allied Powers Europe. Suzanne attended Sullins College in Bristol, Va. and the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

During a Christmas holiday dance at the US Military Academy at West Point, Suzanne met her brother’s friend, cadet Robert Lewis Frantz. Sue and Bob were married in Louisville on Nov. 20, 1948.

Sue and her family moved to Pittsburgh, where Bob became a partner in the law firm Buchanan Ingersoll. After his retirement from active duty in the Army, Sue supported Bob in his decision to continue in the Army Reserve. He commanded the 99th ARCOM which includes Ohio, West Virginia and half of Pennsylvania. When Bob eventually rose to the rank of Major General, it was Sue who pinned on his two stars.

In Pittsburgh, she became the living embodiment of the term “southern hospitality.” She was gracious, kind and generous to all who knew her. Her parties and the other activities she organized were famously wonderful. She loved this aspect of her life. And she never lost her lilting southern accent. Suzanne believed strongly in the importance of giving back to her community.

During her husband’s studies at Harvard Law School, Suzanne was President of the Harvard Law Wives. She was Chair of The National Society of the Colonial Dames of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Allegheny County Committee, President of Women of Calvary Episcopal Church, President of Hillcrest Garden Club, served on the Women’s Committee Carnegie Museum of Art, Junior League of Pittsburgh, Auxiliary Board of Shadyside Hospital, and was a Trustee of Holmes House. She was a member of The Pittsburgh Golf Club.

She is survived by her three children, all living in Connecticut, Charton Christopher Frantz, Rodgers Allen Frantz and Ruth Patterson Frantz. She has five grandchildren, Robert Weymouth Frantz, Maximillian Kayser Frantz, Marshall Egan Frantz, Charles Christopher Frantz, Charlotte Rodgers Healy; and two great-grandchildren, Samuel Charles Frantz and Amy Helen Frantz.

A celebration of Suzanne’s life will take place when it’s possible for people to gather happily together again.

In lieu of flowers, the Frantz family would greatly appreciate any donation to The Thomas Jefferson Foundation (www.monticello.org/thomas-jefferson-foundation/thomas-jefferson-foundation-an-overview/or to the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh. (https://members.carnegiemuseums.org/site/Donation2?16520donation=form1&df_id=16520) or to Calvary Episcopal Church (https://www.calvarypgh.org).

For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com.