MR. MILLER

MAY’S LICK — Ray W. Miller, aged 96, of May’s Lick, passed away peacefully in Florida on April 18, 2020.

He was born in Marion County to Walter E. and Myrtle Ruth (Davis) Miller.

Ray served his country with the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. Following his service, he became an accomplished contractor with his partner Charles Deskins, building many beautiful homes as well as constructing some businesses and manufacturing facilities.

Later, along with his father and friend Paul Yates, they began a small machine shop in Ray’s garage to construct padlock parts. In 1969 Ray was co-founder of Hercules Industries in Prospect, Ohio where they ultimately designed and manufactured a series of padlocks under the Hercules name that were sold nationwide.

For many years he had his own plane and loved flying and later in life enjoyed camping and sailing with his wife, Judy. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 368 in Prospect, Ohio, He loved his family and his friends and was loved by all who knew him.

Ray is survived by his wife of 30 years, Judith Miller; son, William (Bill) Miller of Marion; daughter, Sally (Ron) Rowland of Indiana; and stepsons, Timothy Crockett and Floyd (Toby) (Shirley) Crockett Jr., both of Prospect. He is also survived by grandchildren, Sadie Scott, Sara (Adam) Minard and Laura (Andy) Berry; as well as six great-grandchildren, Andrew Scott, Matthew Scott, Mazie Minard, Caleb Crockett, Mashayla Berry and McKenzie Berry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Miller; son, Charles Miller; daughter, Vickie Burchett; brothers, Walter (Whitey) E. Miller Jr. and Marion (Benny) Miller; and sister Thelma Moloney.

No calling hours will be observed.

A private burial will take place at a later date.