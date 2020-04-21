MR. DOUGLAS

April 21, 2020 Ledger Independent Obituaries 0
-

WEST UNION, Ohio — Gene “Shorty” Douglas age 84 years, of Bentonville, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.

Gene was born March 12, 1936, in Maysville to the late Kate Douglas Barbee.

Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, James “Doodle” Douglas.

Gene was a member of the New Hope Christian Church and attended Augusta Christian Church.

Survivors include his wife, Pam Douglas of Bentonville, Ohio; son Rick Douglas and Elaine of Morehead; daughter, Donna Breeze and Allen of Winchester, Tenn.; stepdaughters, April Hyatt and John of Flemingsburg; Angela Reaves and Josh of Manchester, Ohio; sister, Dora McBride of Maysville; grandchildren, Chelsea Douglas, Kari Smith and Davis, Haley Brannon and Josh, Zachary, Austin and Macy Hyatt, Kyle and Karson Reaves; and great-grandchildren, Ben Smith and James Smith.

Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, there will be a private funeral service with a graveside service on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Manchester Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. with Bruce Heller officiating.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorials can be made in Gene’s memory to Vitas Hospice.

Family and friends can sign Gene’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_580131e787c49.image_-9.jpg