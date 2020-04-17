- -

BROOKSVILLE — Marlyn “Mike” Moneyhon, 89, of Foster, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence.

He was born in Bracken County on Feb. 26, 1931, to the late Orville and Ludie Meyer Moneyhon.

Mr. Moneyhon was a member of Bethany Church of Christ, a lifelong farmer and kind friend and neighbor to all who knew him. He loved farming the land and he took great pride in tending his crops and his cattle.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Moreland Moneyhon, whom he married Jan. 14, 1951. He is also survived by his son, Mark Moneyhon; and his wife, Cathleen of Somerset; and his grandchildren, Kyle Moneyhon of Washington, D.C., Jessica Thomas and her husband, Craig, of Alpharetta, Ga., and Michael Moneyhon, M.D. of Los Angeles, Calif.; and one great-grandson, Holden Slette of Alpharetta. Mr. Moneyhon is also survived by his siblings, Leo Moneyhon and his wife, Donnie of Falmouth, Donna Wafford of Nashville, Tenn. and Darwin Moneyhon and his wife, Eileen of Austin, Texas; and brother-in-law, Woodford Hall of Madison, Ga..

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Hall.

No one is more deserving to rest after a life of hard work than Mike.

Services were held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Neave Cemetery Fund or Bethany Church of Christ; memorials may be mailed to Moore and Parker Funeral Home 41 Hackett Ridge Brooksville, KY 41004.

